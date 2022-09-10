WORLD

EU nations agree joint approach on energy prices

NewsWire
0
0

The energy ministers of the European Union (EU) member states have agreed a common position on temporary emergency measures to curb energy prices, according to senior officials.

They have tasked the European Commission to present “a robust and tangible proposal in a matter of days,” Czech Minister of Industry and Trade Jozef Sikela said after the extraordinary Energy Council meeting in Brussels, Xinhua news agency reported.

“We will do whatever it takes to help our citizens and companies who are facing high energy prices,” he said.

The ministers identified four main areas where the member states expect the Commission to act, including capping the revenues of electricity producers that face low production costs, a possible price cap on gas, measures for a coordinated electricity demand reduction across the EU, and measures that would help to solve the issue of decreased liquidity.

EU’s Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson told journalists after the meeting that “There is no one solution that will significantly lower energy prices and ensure our security of supply.”

“We need to keep up our work and our determination on all fronts: diversification of supplies, demand reduction and investments in renewables,” she said.

Simson said that the EU was working bilaterally with its trading partners to negotiate more affordable prices. She acknowledged that nothing was decided yet and said that “we will be proposing unprecedented measures next week.”

The ministers may meet again later this month to discuss and adopt the final plans.

20220910-062803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    S. Korea-led int’l association on hydrogen industry kicks off

    Iranian FM urges Europe to play ‘constructive’ role in n-talks

    Sydney lockdown enters 20th day

    Denmark lifts almost all Covid restrictions