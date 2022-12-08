WORLD

EU new sanctions target Russia’s armed forces, drone supply

The European Commission has proposed the ninth package of sanctions against Russia that will include nearly 200 individuals and entities and cut Russia’s access to drones.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday in a statement that the eight packages of sanctions introduced so far were “biting hard” but the Commission was “stepping up the pressure on Russia”.

The ninth package proposes adding nearly 200 additional individuals and entities to the sanctions list, including the Russian armed forces, as well as individual officers and defence industrial companies, among others.

It also proposed sanctions against three additional Russian banks, including a full transaction ban on the Russian Regional Development Bank, Xinhua news agency reported.

Moreover, the European Commission proposed the imposition of new export controls and restrictions on key chemicals, nerve agents, electronics and IT components that could be used by Russia.

Von der Leyen said European Union will cut Russia’s access to drones and unmanned aerial vehicles, proposing to ban the direct exports of drone engines to Russia and the export to any third countries such as Iran, which could supply drones to Russia.

The European Union will also take four additional Russian channels off the air and all other distribution platforms.

She added the Commission was also proposing further economic measures against the Russian energy and mining sector, including a ban on new mining investments in Russia.

Till now more than 1,200 individuals and 118 entities connected to Russia have been sanctioned, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and his inner circle.

The proposal is subject to the approval of the Council of the EU and the European Parliament.

20221208-065004

