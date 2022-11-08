WORLD

EU officials warn of economic slowdown

NewsWire
0
0

The European economy is slowing down and a contraction is predicted at least for the winter months due to the energy crisis and high inflation, European Commissioner for Economy Paolo Gentiloni has warned.

“If we look at high-frequency indicators and the economic sentiment, we see that many things point to a contraction in economic activity this winter,” Gentiloni said at a press conference of the Eurogroup on Monday.

Paschal Donohoe, president of the Eurogroup, said everyone knows that the economy within the euro area is slowing down. In October, economic growth for the area stood at 0.5 per cent, Xinhua news agency reported.

The finance ministers, representing the 19-country euro area, met in Brussels on Monday to discuss the eurozone’s economic development, as well as budgetary measures to mitigate the impact of high energy prices.

According to estimates by the Commission, euro area governments have so far collectively spent about 200 billion euros, or 1.25 per cent of the European Union’s (EU) gross domestic product (GDP), on energy support for the year.

Gentiloni said around 70 per cent of the supporting measures adopted by the member states so far are untargeted, meaning “they benefit all, or a very large share, of the population.”

“We are aware of course that targeting is not always easy, politically and technically, especially if you have to react very quickly. This is also why we have the expectation that this targeting of measures can improve in the coming months,” he added.

Donohoe said the ministers noticed the challenges of significant supports and effectively managing the trade-off between reducing inflation, while supporting both vulnerable households and the euro area’s international competitiveness.

20221108-063603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Harvey Weinstein stuck in prison flood lockdown, misses court hearing

    Thousands evacuated as floods hit China

    UN Security Council urges parties in Libya to preserve calm, refrain...

    US charges South African firm, CEO with $1.7 bn Bitcoin fraud