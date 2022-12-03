WORLD

EU plans to criminalise violation of sanctions against Russia

NewsWire
0
0

The European Commission has proposed making the circumvention of the European Union’s (EU) sanctions against Russia a criminal offence.

It proposes to establish the same level of penalties in all member states to close existing legal loopholes and increase the deterrent effect of violating EU sanctions, reports Xinhua news agency.

It aims to establish “common basic standards” for penalties, the Commission said in statement.

“Depending on the offence, the individual person could be liable to a maximum penalty of at least five years in prison; companies could be liable to penalties of no less than 5 per cent of the total worldwide turnover of the legal person (company) in the business year preceding the fining decision,” according to the statement.

“Violating EU sanctions is a serious criminal offence,” it said.

Offences will cover circumventing an EU restrictive measure that includes bypassing or attempting to bypass restrictive measures by concealing funds or concealing the fact that a person is the ultimate owner of funds.

The list of criminal offences includes making funds or economic resources available to, or for the benefit of, a designated person, entity or body; failing to freeze these funds; enabling the entry of designated people into the territory of a member state or their transit through the territory of a member state.

The proposal will now be discussed by the European Parliament and the Council as part of the ordinary co-legislative procedure.

20221203-120803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Iranian FM warns US against using ‘language of threat’

    China tests rocket engine for upcoming space lab launches

    China reacts to India, says shared all data with WHO to...

    Breakthrough infections generate super immunity to Covid-19: Study