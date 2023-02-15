WORLD

EU proposes 10th sanctions package against Russia

NewsWire
0
0

The European Commission proposed a 10th package of sanctions against Russia and Iranian drone suppliers, banning Moscow from acquiring advanced technology, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday.

The proposed export bans worth over 11 billion euros ($11.75 billion) will target technological and industrial goods critical for the Russian economy that the country cannot get through backfilling by third countries, she said, Xinhua news agency reported.

The ban covers electronics, specialised vehicles, machine parts, spare parts for trucks and jet engines, as well as goods for the construction sector that can be directed to Russia’s military, such as antennas or cranes.

A ban on the export of dual-use and advanced tech goods to Russia is also part of the new sanctions package. The Commission proposes controls on 47 new electronic components that could be used in Russian weapons systems, as well as on specific rare earth materials and thermal cameras.

Adding these to the existing list of banned products should enable the European Union (EU) to block exports towards Russia of all tech products found on the battlefield. In order to prevent third countries from supplying such goods to Russia, the package targets Iran for the first time.

Next week, a Sanctions Coordinators Forum will bring together the EU member states and international partners, she said, in order to make sure that these sanctions are enforced in a coordinated way.

The Commission’s proposal requires unanimous approval by all EU member states.

20230215-212603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Volcano on Spanish island continues to erupt

    Italy’s most-wanted mafia boss arrested after 30 years on the run

    CWG 2022: Indian men’s hockey team edges out South Africa to...

    Zelensky says he’s in Kiev, not hiding