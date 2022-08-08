The European Union has put forward a final text of the draft decision on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, Russia’s chief negotiator to the Iran nuclear talks, Mikhail Ulyanov said.

Ulyanov, who is also Russia’s permanent representative to international organisations in Vienna, on Monday tweeted: “The participants in the Vienna talks now need to decide if the draft is acceptable for them. In case of no objection, the nuclear deal will be restored.”

The Vienna talks on reviving the Iran nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), resumed in the Austrian capital last week after a five-month hiatus, Xinhua news agency reported.

Iran signed the nuclear deal with world powers in July 2015, agreeing to curb its nuclear programme in return for the removal of US-led sanctions. However, former US President Donald Trump pulled Washington out of the agreement and reimposed unilateral sanctions on Tehran, prompting the latter to drop some of its commitments under the pact.

The marathon talks on reviving the JCPOA began in April 2021 in Vienna, but were suspended in March 2022 due to political differences between Tehran and Washington.

20220809-005603