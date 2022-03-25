SCI-TECHWORLD

EU reaches agreement on rules to rein in tech giants

By NewsWire
0
15

The European Union (EU) countries and lawmakers have reached an agreement on an unprecedented law to curb the market dominance of the biggest tech companies such as Alphabet’s Google, Meta, Amazon and Apple.

The EU countries and lawmakers on Thursday agreed upon a law to curb dominance of big tech companies, Xinhua news agency reported.

The law called the Digital Markets Act (DMA) is aimed at stopping the largest tech platforms from using their interlocking services and considerable resources to box in users and squash emerging rivals, giving new entrants a better chance to survive against the world’s powerful tech juggernauts.

“DMA. 3 letters — and a lot of work done for fair & open digital markets,” European Commissioner for the Internal Market Thierry Breton said in a tweet.

“And with tonight’s agreement, soon a reality. Because no one should be ‘too big to care’.”

Executive Vice-President for a Europe Fit for the Digital Age, Margrethe Vestager also confirmed in a tweet that there was a deal on the law.

20220325-072201

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Zoom likely to pay $25 to users as part of class-action...

    Virgin Galactic sends Richard Branson to edge of space

    Inhalable dry antiviral powder may be effective against Covid

    Pinterest settles lawsuit over workplace discrimination