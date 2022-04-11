WORLD

EU resumes diplomatic presence in Ukraine

The delegation of the European Union (EU) to Ukraine said on Monday it has resumed its work in Kiev.

“The EU is back in town,” the diplomatic mission tweeted.

The EU evacuated its delegation from Kiev to the Polish city of Rzeszow shortly after the conflict between Russia and Ukraine started on February 24, Xinhua news agency reported.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and the EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell visited Ukraine last week, promising a speedier process for the country to join the EU.

