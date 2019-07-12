EU, SL hold informal counter-terrorism dialogue

Colombo, July 16 (IANS) The European Union (EU) and Sri Lanka held an informal counter-terrorism dialogue where the former presented a support package for the latter focusing on law enforcement, rehabilitation and disengagement, counter-narratives and online radicalisation, the media reported.

In a statement, the Delegation of the EU to Sri Lanka here said the dialogue was chaired by the blco’s Counter-terrorism Coordinator Gilles de Kerchove and Sri Lankan’s Acting Foreign Affairs Secretary Ahmed A. Jawad on Monday, the Daily Mirror reported.

Common challenges relating to violent extremism and terrorism were discussed in the meeting.

The EU underlined the importance of efficient coordination of counter-terrorism efforts, the essence of focusing on the prevention of violent extremism and the importance of counter-terrorism responses to be fully in line with human rights obligations.

It presented a support package for Sri Lanka under the Instrument contributing to Stability and Peace to be implemented with the UN Office on Drugs and Crime and the UN Development Programme.

The package worth 8.5 million euros will notably focus on law enforcement, rehabilitation and disengagement, counter-narratives, and online radicalisation.

Tension had gripped the island nation after the April 21 Easter Sunday suicide bombings rocked Sri Lanka, killing over 250 people.

It was the bloodiest day in Sri Lanka since the end of the Civil War in 2009.

