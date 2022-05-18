The European Union has urged the newly-elected Lebanese Parliament to support the process of a swift government formation, and assume its responsibility of passing necessary legislation and implementing reforms.

“We call on the parliament to work together to serve the interest of Lebanon and its people by adopting all legislation and implementing reforms necessary to improve governance and stabilize the economy,” Xinhua news agency quoted EU Delegation to Lebanon as saying.

The EU also reiterated its expectation that the presidential and municipal elections will be held according to schedule, in line with Lebanon’s democratic principles, traditions, and commitments.

“The EU will continue to stand by Lebanon and its people,” it said, adding that the bloc has contributed to making these elections possible, by providing extensive technical assistance to the electoral management bodies and dispatching the Election Observation Mission.

Lebanon on Sunday held the 2022 parliamentary elections with a voter turnout reaching 42 per cent compared to 49 per cent in the 2018 polls.

