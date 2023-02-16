INDIA

Eunuchs create ruckus at police station in Bihar alleging police excess

NewsWire
0
0

More than 50 eunuchs created ruckus inside the Mufassil police station in Bihar’s Siwan district on Thursday, accusing the cops of unnecessarily extorting money from them.

One of the eunuchs was even holding a bottle of petrol and threatening to immolate herself due to continuous police torture. They also burnt tyres on the road outside the police station.

“We work in different orchestras to earn our livelihood. This is the source of our income, but the local police are applying pressure on us. They extort Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000 from us every week as ‘hafta’. They also threaten to lodge false cases of child trafficking against anyone refusing to give them money. This has been going on for the past two months. We had sought help from every authority in the district, but nothing changed,” said Mahi Khan, one of the protesters.

Recently, a Delhi-based NGO working for the protection of child rights along with police teams from Delhi and Bihar had conducted raids on two orchestra operators in Siwan district, and rescued 25 minor girls.

An FIR was registered against the operators for running flesh trade rackets involving minor girls. Since then, people who are involved in running such orchestra parties or those involved with them have come under the radar of the local police.

“We have given copies of Aadhaar cards of the girls associated with us to the police. All of them are over 20 years of age. No one is a minor, but the police are saying these cards are not valid. How else do we prove the age of the girls? These girls work with us out of their own wil… We are not running a prostitution racket here,” said Karishma Pardesi, another protester.

Meanwhile, the SHO of the Mufassil police station claimed that the district police are keeping a close watch on the activities of the orchestra operators as some of them are involved in flesh trade using minor girls.

“After the raid and recovery of 25 minor girls, we are taking action against the suspected persons. They have created ruckus in the police station to support the orchestra operators,” he said.

20230216-215204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Deer dies after its head gets stuck in iron gate in...

    Another spell of rain, snow in J&K likely next week

    Party must define what nepotism means: Himachal BJP rebel candidate

    First 3-D printed human cornea developed in Hyderabad