Eunuchs rob pregnant woman’s house in Gurugram

Gurugram, Aug 17 (IANS) Three eunuchs robbed a pregnant woman in her house in upscale sector-46 area of Gurugram on Friday, fleeing with Rs 10,000.

The complainant said that she was preparing lunch for her son in the morning when the three eunuchs came to her house and demanded money in return for blessings.

“I requested them to wait there for sometime so that I could make lunch for my son who was getting late for school. In the meantime, one of them started using abusive language. My husband immediately came and gave Rs 2,100 but they demanded Rs 21,000. The eunuchs threatened to take Rs 51,000 if they came again on Sunday,” the complainant said.

“My husband was negotiating with them with his wallet in his hand when one of the eunuchs snatched it and took away Rs 10,000. Another one tried to snatch a gold chain from my neck but I managed to escape and raised an alarm,” she said.

“Seeing residents of adjoining houses assembling there, they fled from the spot in a car,” she said.

Gurugram Police registered an FIR in the matter in sector-50 police station. Shahid Ahmed, SHO of the police station said that a special team was constituted to identify the accused.

“We have registered an FIR of robbery under relevant sections of IPC and investigation is underway,” Ahmed said.

–IANS

str/kr