Australian actor Jacob Elrodi, who is known for his roles in the streaming teen comedy film series ‘The Kissing Booth’ and ‘Euphoria’, was spotted with his on-again, off-again girlfriend Olivia Jade Giannulli enjoying a vacation in Italy and photographed spending time together under the sun.

According to ‘People’ magazine, Elordi, 25, and Giannulli, 23, were seen soaking up the sun in Paraggi, Italy, near Portofino. After relaxing on the beach and going for a dip, the duo was spotted riding through town on a motorcycle.

A few days ago the pair was spotted in New York city while shopping in Soho, fuelling reconciliation rumours.

The actor was seen with his arm lovingly wrapped around the 23-year-old social media influencer, nearly one year after their split, according to another report in Daily Mail.

As per ‘People’, the dynamic duo first got together in late 2021 and dated for months before they called it quits some months later.

Elrodi was last seen in the drama film ‘The Sweet East’, and has got several projects under production which include ‘Priscilla’, ‘Saltburn’ and ‘On Swift Horses’.

