'Euphoria, 'Stranger Things,' win big at 2022 Creative Arts Emmys

Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things’ and HBO’s ‘Euphoria’ and ‘The White Lotus’ led the field with five wins apiece on the second night of the 2022 Creative Arts Emmy Awards, handed out Sunday at the Microsoft Theater here.

‘Squid Game’ took home four trophies, including the history win for guest actress in a drama series for Lee You-mi.

HBO had the largest haul of the night among platforms with 17, followed by Netflix (11), Hulu (7) and Apple (4) including two wins for buzzy freshman drama series ‘Severance’, reports ‘Variety’.

‘Abbott Elementary’ started off with the win for casting in a comedy series.

HBO’s ‘Barry’ and Hulu’s ‘Only Murders in the Building’ both collected three wins, including guest actor in a drama series for Nathan Lane’s turn in ‘Only Murders’.

Overall, winners were announced in 48 categories. Sunday’s marathon followed Saturday’s presentation of awards for unscripted content.

The Creative Arts Emmys precede next week’s 74th annual Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony, hosted by comedian Kenan Thompson, to air live on September 12 on NBC.

