Portugal veteran Cristiano Ronaldo made more history during Portugal’s victory against Liechtenstein in the Euro 2024 Qualifier by becoming the world’s most-capped male international with 197 appearances for his country.

Ronaldo led Portugal to a 4-0 triumph against Liechtenstein, scoring a brace. The veteran’s first strike was a penalty, while his second was a ferocious free kick.

With his 197th international appearance for Portugal Ronaldo leapfrogged Kuwait legend Bader Al-Mutawa (196 caps). Malaysian icon Soh Chin Ann is third on the list with 195 caps, Egyptian Ahmed Hassan (184) on fourth and Oman great Ahmed Mubarak (183) is fifth.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner, as of today, is the fifth oldest ever to play for the national team at 38. Only Pepe, Damas, Silvino and Fonte played for Portugal being older.

Ronaldo made his international debut in 2003 and became the first man to score in five World Cups last year before Portugal lost to Morocco in the quarterfinals.

