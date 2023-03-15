SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

Europa League: A lot of work for Real Sociedad, Betis in return-leg matches

NewsWire
0
0

Real Sociedad and Real Betis both face difficult tasks on Thursday if they want to qualify for the quarterfinals of the Europa League.

Both teams suffered away defeats in the first leg, with Real Sociedad losing 2-0 to Roma, while Betis were beaten 4-1 by Manchester United after a second half dominated by the Premier League side.

Real Sociedad are hoping for a sell-out crowd in their Reale Arena to take on the side coached by Jose Mourinho. Roma demonstrated in the first leg that they don’t need to control the ball, and in San Sebastian, they can be expected to try to defend with order and hurt Real Sociedad on the break and at set pieces, reports Xinhua.

La Real need to recover their form after a dip in performances in recent weeks after taking just seven points from their last seven league matches.

“You have to start these second-leg ties aggressively, but we have to be careful because it is one thing to be aggressive and another to be unbalanced,” commented Real Sociedad striker Takefusa Kubo to the press on Tuesday.

Betis are missing French midfielder Nabil Fekir for their game against Manchester United. Since he damaged his cruciate knee ligament against Elche on February 24, the statistics show that his side created fewer chances and scored fewer goals, with just two in their last three matches.

Young forward Rodri has stepped up, but it is a big task for Betis to overcome a three-goal deficit to Manchester United, even though the Benito Villamarin Stadium can be guaranteed to provide atmosphere.

Manchester United will have Casemiro in their side after his second sending-off in 19 Premier League matches, but winger Alejandro Garnacho is out of action with an injury he suffered at the weekend.

Sevilla are the third Spanish side in action, with Jorge Sampaoli’s side to defend a 2-0 first-leg advantage away to Turkish side Fenerbahce.

20230315-225801

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    I-League: Neroca FC look to continue unbeaten run against Real Kashmir

    Santosh Trophy: Services’ Adersh Mattummal breaks shin bone, undergoes surgery

    Mumbai City FC sign goalkeeper Bhaskar Roy

    Messi double helps PSG begin title defence in emphatic style