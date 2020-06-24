Europa League finish within our reach, says Richarlison

New Delhi, June 24 (IANS) Everton will look to end their four-game winless streak when they visit Norwich in their second Premier League clash of the revamped calendar on Wednesday.

‘The Toffees’, who are sitting on the 12th spot with 38 points from 30 matches, failed to score in their previous two matches but did manage to pocket a point in Sunday’s goal-less Merseyside Derby draw against table-toppers Liverpool.

With eight matches still left to play, Everton forward Richarlison believes a Europa League finish is still there for the taking.

“Yes, yes, we want to do all we can to qualify for the Europa league because we can see that it’s within reach and we have a good run of games ahead. We want to make the most of it and pick up maximum points so we can try and achieve our goals,” the Brazilian told the broadcaster.

Richarlison, who has scored 26 goals in 70 appearances in all competition for Everton, is confident of bagging full three points against Norwich and the match be viewed live on Star Sports Select & Disney Hotstar VIP.

“Of course. The game against Liverpool gave us confidence. We did everything we could to pick up three points because we need to move up the table in order to reach our goals,” he said.

Talking about Everton’s first match post resumption against Liverpool at Goodison Park, Richarlison said: “I was really looking forward to playing again. When I stepped onto the pitch I started to smile because I was so happy to be back playing again.

“What’s more, it was a derby, so it was obviously a very important game for us. We missed the atmosphere that the fans bring to the stadium of course but the most important thing is that we came back and we did well. We hadn’t played for a while so we were still getting back into the swing of things but we were all so happy the moment we walked onto the pitch,” he said.

“We were looking to score throughout the game until the last minute but unfortunately it didn’t come but by very fine margins. Actually, after the game when I got back home and watched the match, I saw that I could have passed the ball to Alex, but unfortunately I decided to go for goal.

“That happens – it’s all part of the game. We tried until the very end but we were unable to get the goal. The draw was a good result for both teams.”

The Brazilian also spoke about playing matches behind closed-doors and stated players will have to adapt quickly to the new normal.

“Of course, it is a bit strange but that is part of things now as we restart this season after the coronavirus lockdown. We have to adapt as quickly as possible,” he said.

“Of course we will miss the fans but we have to get used to it. We are going to play away from home without fans and at home without fans. So, let’s hope that this all blows over soon and that our fans can come back to the stadium.”

