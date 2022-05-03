The 2021/2022 season is most likely the last of Filip Kostic in the shirt of Eintracht Frankfurt.

No matter, if the 29-year-old Serb is leaving with the clubs’ permission to gain transfer income, one of his greatest career moments will stay forever.

Having scored two goals in Barcelona’s famous Camp Nou, taking the German side to a stunning victory in the Europa League’s quarter-final, the winger copied the celebration move of nobody less than the Catalonians’ all-time icon Lionel Messi.

Kostic’s gesture was meant to honour one of football’s greatest aside from being triggered by unleashed personal emotions on a magic night.

For long Kostic has been dreaming of glory on the highest level. While several attempts failed to join one of Europe’s biggest clubs, his masterpiece-like game in Barcelona might have opened doors again, reports Xinhua.

Before the striker might be heading for new shores, an important job needs to be done as his contribution carried Frankfurt to a 2-1 victory in the first leg of the semis against Premier League side West Ham United.

Kostic and Eintracht can kick the can down the road on home soil when surviving the second duel this Thursday evening.

Reaching the final and probably winning the thing, means for the side of coach Oliver Glasner to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Having lost ground in the national league, the Euro League stands for the clubs’ last chance to achieve international participation.

It is far from a secret, that additional success is increasing Kostic’s options to join a more potent side coming along with a salary raise for the forward.

After the Serb failed to leave last season as Frankfurt rejected an offer from Lazio, he this time will be allowed to go as one of the side’s heroes.

“We talk about selling when a player doesn’t want to extend his contract,” Eintracht sporting director Markus Krosche said despite a contract running until 2023.

Kostic’s latest actions might increase the transfer fee and meet Frankfurt’s expectations after Lazio failed to address demands.

His leaving could set the final point under a happy-end-like story after the Serb admitted: “Frankfurt has revitalized my career.”

In Stuttgart and Hamburg, the attacker failed to achieve his breakthrough. Meanwhile, the Serbian international is one of the continents most wanted when it comes to the left flank.

Former West Ham coach Slaven Bilic called him “a sensation” as his high-speed runs are causing enthusiasm among fans and coaches.

It took a while to get used to the speed and toughness of Europe’s advanced leagues. “I had to learn it takes enormous effort to survive in the Dutch and the German League,” he admitted. “Next to the Premier League, the Bundesliga is one of Europe’s toughest leagues. Without robustness, you don’t get along.”

In 2022 time for a change seems to have come, to consider new challenges as Kostic’s development is speaking for itself.

Only two jobs remain in Eintracht’s shirt. The second leg against West Ham and a possible final. A smile is running over his face, when Kostic says, he can’t wait to walk down the line.

