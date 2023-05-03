SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

Europe and relegation go hand in hand in Thursday’s La Liga matches

The 33rd round of games in La Liga ends on Thursday with four more games that will have a big impact on the race to qualify for Europe and to avoid relegation.

Seventh-placed Athletic Club Bilbao entertains sixth-ranked Betis in the San Mames Stadium, knowing a win will see them climb above their rivals into a place that (providing Osasuna doesn’t win Saturday’s Copa del Rey final) would qualify them for next season’s UEFA Europa League, reports Xinhua.

Athletic recovers Oihan Sancet after suspension, but could be without central defenders Yeray Alvarez and Inigo Martinez, while Iker Muniain remains sidelined.

They also go into the game with 48 hours less recovery time than Betis, whose last game was against Barcelona on Saturday, while Athletic faced Mallorca on Monday night.

Betis is also without defenders Luiz Felipe and Edgar Gonzalez through injury and suspension respectively.

Girona’s win away to Sevilla on Monday means they have suddenly put themselves in the race for Europe and they entertain Mallorca, who is comfortable in mid-table after taking a point off Athletic Club.

Sevilla’s defeat against Girona was the first they have suffered since Jose Luis Mendilibar took over as coach and tired legs no doubt played a role. Their game at home to Espanyol comes a week before they play the first leg of their Europa League semifinal away to Juventus, and Mendilibar will need to see an improvement from his team.

Espanyol is third from bottom despite Sunday’s narrow win against Getafe, but with Barcelona looking to assure the title against them on May 14, it is absolutely vital they get something from this match, otherwise relegation will be staring them in the face.

Rayo Vallecano and Valladolid play Thursday’s remaining game, with Rayo having a chance of a top-seven finish despite last weekend’s defeat to Elche, while Valladolid is still very much in the relegation dogfight after their 5-2 defeat at home to Atletico Madrid on Sunday.

