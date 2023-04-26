The last three matches in the 31st round of games in La Liga on Thursday promise tension at both ends of the table, and could see big changes in the top-six and the bottom three.

Sixth-placed Villarreal entertains second from bottom Espanyol in a match that will affect both ends of the classification.

Villarreal goes into the game eight points behind fourth place Real Sociedad, who drew with Betis on Tuesday, and needs to win to have a chance of qualifying for next season’s UEFA Champions League, a Xinhua report said.

Gerard Moreno, Jose Luis Morales and Raul Albiol are all out as Quique Setien’s men look to end a two-game losing streak that has dented their European ambitions.

Espanyol’s draw at home to Cadiz ended a run of five defeats, but still leaves them second from bottom of the table.

They had good news on Tuesday, when Cadiz lost at home to Osasuna. Despite their dreadful form, a win could still lift Espanyol out of the bottom three if results elsewhere, such as Valencia’s game against Valladolid, go their way.

Valencia sealed a vital win in Elche on Sunday, but is still in the relegation zone and missing players such as Justin Kluivert and Samu Castillejo, while consecutive wins have lifted Valladolid to 35 points and another win would leave the visitors close to assuring survival.

Thursday’s final match sees Athletic Club Bilbao aim to continue the run of form that has carried them to the verge of Europe. Three wins and a draw have left Athletic a point behind Villarreal and three behind Betis, and a win at home to Sevilla would take the Basque side up to at least sixth.

Defender Inigo Martinez is an injury doubt, while Mikel Vesga is suspended for Athletic against a rival that has not lost in the six games since Jose Luis Mendilibar replaced Jorge Sampaoli as coach. Sevilla travels looking for a win that would lift them up to 41 points and all but assure their survival after a turbulent season.

