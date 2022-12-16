WORLD

European Central Bank hikes rates by 50 bps

NewsWire
0
0

The European Central Bank (ECB) has raised its key interest rates by 50 basis points (bps) and explicitly committed to further hikes to tame rampant inflation in the eurozone.

The interest rates on the main refinancing operations, the marginal lending facility and the deposit facility will be increased to 2.5 per cent, 2.75 per cent and 2 per cent, respectively, with effect from December 21, Xinhua news agency quoted the bank as saying in a statement.

The inflation outlook, which has been revised substantially higher, has been the main reason behind the ECB’s move.

Interest rates would have to “rise significantly at a steady pace”, the bank said.

After the revision, the Eurosystem staff forecast that inflation in the eurozone would reach 8.4 per cent in 2022, 6.3 per cent in 2023, 3.4 per cent in 2024 and 2.3 per cent in 2025.

Inflation in the eurozone dropped slightly to 10 per cent in November.

Price pressures remain strong across sectors as energy costs stay at high levels, the bank said.

Justifying its decisions, the ECB said that raising rates would reduce inflation by dampening demand over time and guard against the risk of a persistent upward shift in inflation expectations.

20221216-111803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    S.Korea’s new presidential jet enters service for Moon’s M-E trip

    Death toll of Afghanistan’s suicide blast soars to 53: UNAMA

    Keen to offer solutions to UAE, says K’taka minister

    Australian supermarket launches fleet of delivery drones