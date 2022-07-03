Akhil Rabindra, the only Indian on the European GT4 Series Grid, completed Round 3 at the Misano World Circuit in Italy with a P4 & P6 finish in the silver category for his team Racing Spirit of Leman.

Akhil, driving the Aston Martin Vantage GT4, began his campaign for the weekend on a positive note in the silver category as he along with his teammate T. Canning had a P2 in qualification 1, however, an unexpected P10 in qualification 2 disturbed their rhythm moving into the Race 1.

Experience and high-quality driving saw Akhil & his teammate finish Race 1 with a P4 finish in the silver category with a total time of 1:00:47.894 from 30 laps. The duo finished Race 2 at P6 in the Silver category, taking a total time of 1:00:45.622 from 33 laps.

“It was a tough weekend for us, but we did not let it affect our performance and gave it our best. We are not happy with how this weekend turned out to be and it’s time that we revisit our drawing board once again for the season ahead,” said Rabindra after the race.

The 25-year-old now will be seen in action during Round 4 of the European GT4 Championship at Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium from July 28-31.

