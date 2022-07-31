Akhil Rabindra, the only Indian on the European GT4 Series Grid, completed Round 4 at the Circuit de Spa Francorchamps in Belgium with a P9 & P7 finish in the silver category for his team – Racing Spirit of Leman.

The weekend for Akhil began with P7 in both Qualification 1 & 2 which was followed by a P9 finish in Race 1 and a P7 finish in Race 2.

The 25-year-old, driving the Aston Martin Vantage GT4, began his campaign for the weekend on a somber note in the silver category as he along with his team mate T Canning had a P7 in both qualification 1 & 2.

Amidst difficult conditions it was Akhil’s experience that ensured a P9 finish for him in the silver category of Race 1 with a total time of 1:02:48.282 in 22 laps. Race 2 saw Akhil & Canning finish it at P7 in the Silver Category with a total time of 1:02:18.072 in 19 laps.

“It’s been a difficult outing here for us, but we are learning from our mistakes. We are also trying to improve the car for optimum performance and I am confident that Germany would see better results for the team,” said Rabindra after the race.

20220731-191003