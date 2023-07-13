INDIA

European Parliament adopts roadmap on tackling future health crises

NewsWire
0
0

The European Parliament (EP) has adopted a report with a clear roadmap on how to tackle future health crises, based on the lessons learned from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) want to reinforce the European Health Union and the resilience of national health systems in view of future challenges, the EP said in a statement.

Last year, the EP’s Special Committee on Covid-19 (COVI) analysed the impact of the crisis, evaluated the effectiveness of European Union (EU) and national measures and made specific recommendations to address gaps and weaknesses in their actions, reports Xinhua news agency.

The committee evaluated not only the impact on health systems and the vaccination campaign, but also the broader socio-economic impact, the impact on the rule of law and democracy, and the international response to the pandemic.

Parliament debated the report and adopted the text with 385 votes in favour, 193 against and 63 abstentions.

The roadmap for future action covers four main areas: health; democracy and fundamental rights; social and economic aspects; and the global response to the pandemic.

Key proposals include enhancing the EU’s strategic autonomy for medicines; transparency for joint procurement activities; and stronger parliamentary oversight at both EU and national levels for emergency legislation.

“It is now up to the European Commission to take our recommendations and table proposals to shape a more crisis-resilient and future-proof EU,” COVI Chair Kathleen Van Brempt said.

2023071338466

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Rehabilitation offer for AOB Maoist commander

    2 killed, 168 injured in road accident in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar

    India gunning for gold in 25m pistol team event at ISSF...

    Hemp-based Diwali recipes