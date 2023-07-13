The European Parliament (EP) has adopted a report with a clear roadmap on how to tackle future health crises, based on the lessons learned from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) want to reinforce the European Health Union and the resilience of national health systems in view of future challenges, the EP said in a statement.

Last year, the EP’s Special Committee on Covid-19 (COVI) analysed the impact of the crisis, evaluated the effectiveness of European Union (EU) and national measures and made specific recommendations to address gaps and weaknesses in their actions, reports Xinhua news agency.

The committee evaluated not only the impact on health systems and the vaccination campaign, but also the broader socio-economic impact, the impact on the rule of law and democracy, and the international response to the pandemic.

Parliament debated the report and adopted the text with 385 votes in favour, 193 against and 63 abstentions.

The roadmap for future action covers four main areas: health; democracy and fundamental rights; social and economic aspects; and the global response to the pandemic.

Key proposals include enhancing the EU’s strategic autonomy for medicines; transparency for joint procurement activities; and stronger parliamentary oversight at both EU and national levels for emergency legislation.

“It is now up to the European Commission to take our recommendations and table proposals to shape a more crisis-resilient and future-proof EU,” COVI Chair Kathleen Van Brempt said.

