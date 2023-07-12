INDIA

European Parliament pass law to restore degraded natural ecosystems

Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) have voted in favour of a law to restore degraded natural ecosystems.

The vote was divisive for MEPs, with 336 votes in favour, 300 against and 13 abstentions.

Thanks to the new legislation, the EU must have restoration measures in place by 2030, covering at least 20 per cent of its land and sea areas, Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday.

MEPs underlined that restoring the ecosystem is key to combating climate change and biodiversity loss, and reduces risks to food security.

They also stressed that the draft law does not impose the creation of new protected areas in the EU or block new renewable energy infrastructure.

After the vote, rapporteur Cesar Luena said that the Nature Restoration Law is an essential piece of the European Green Deal, and follows scientific recommendations to restore Europe’s ecosystems.

The European Parliament will now begin negotiations with the Council of the EU on the final shape of the legislation.

Over 80 per cent of European habitats are in poor shape, according to the Parliament. The European Commission, which proposed the law in June 2022, said the new law will bring significant economic advantages as well.

