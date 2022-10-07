WORLD

European Political Community to hold next meeting in Moldova

NewsWire
0
0

The European Political Community (EPC) will convene its next meeting in Chisinau, the capital of Moldova, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said here.

Fiala made the remarks after the inaugural EPC meeting on Thursday in Prague, the first-ever such meeting held in the city which brought together over 40 European leaders, reports Xinhua news agency.

Besides European Union (EU) member states, several Western Balkan nations and non-EU countries that are deeply integrated in the single market as well as the UK and Turkey also joined the so-called “EU+” gathering.

According to a statement issued by the EU after the meeting, the energy crisis and peace and security dominated the discussions among the European leaders.

The statement quoted European Council President Charles Michel as saying that “at a time when Europe’s stability and security is being threatened, we need more dialogue, more listening, more mutual understanding, not less”.

“And that’s what we achieved at the first European Political Community,” he added.

The EPC aims to promote political dialogue and cooperation on issues of common interest and to strengthen the European continent’s security, stability and prosperity, according to the EU.

On Friday, the EU leaders will meet for an informal summit to discuss the most pressing issues facing the bloc, such as the Russia-Ukraine war, the rising energy costs and its economic ramifications.

20221007-094403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    3 in 10 people globally don’t have basic handwashing facilities at...

    US ends public health order limiting asylum at border

    World endorses PM Modi’s call for economic development for peace

    ‘Ghost of Kiev’ pilot was only a superhero-legend