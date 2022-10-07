The European Political Community (EPC) will convene its next meeting in Chisinau, the capital of Moldova, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said here.

Fiala made the remarks after the inaugural EPC meeting on Thursday in Prague, the first-ever such meeting held in the city which brought together over 40 European leaders, reports Xinhua news agency.

Besides European Union (EU) member states, several Western Balkan nations and non-EU countries that are deeply integrated in the single market as well as the UK and Turkey also joined the so-called “EU+” gathering.

According to a statement issued by the EU after the meeting, the energy crisis and peace and security dominated the discussions among the European leaders.

The statement quoted European Council President Charles Michel as saying that “at a time when Europe’s stability and security is being threatened, we need more dialogue, more listening, more mutual understanding, not less”.

“And that’s what we achieved at the first European Political Community,” he added.

The EPC aims to promote political dialogue and cooperation on issues of common interest and to strengthen the European continent’s security, stability and prosperity, according to the EU.

On Friday, the EU leaders will meet for an informal summit to discuss the most pressing issues facing the bloc, such as the Russia-Ukraine war, the rising energy costs and its economic ramifications.

