‘European ports should develop sustainable cruising’

Venice, Aug 2 (IANS/AKI) Palma de Mallorca, Marseilles, and Barcelona are just some of the European ports whose heads North Adriatic Sea Port Authority’s President Pino Mussolino has invited to meet in Venice to mull the economic and environmental impact of the cruise industry and to draw up guidelines for a new sustainable approach to maritime tourism.

Thse ports have already accepted and other replies are expected in the coming days. A date will soon be set for a seminar on the issues, to be held in the Venice area, the North Adriatic Sea Port Authority said in a statement.

“I have written to all European cities that have a similar experience of cruise ship tourism as Venice and who have to balance economic development with environmental sustainability, boosting employment levels while establishing a healthy relationship with the area,” said Musolino.

“I believe that it would be useful to combine our strengths and ideas to establish guidelines for the European cruise industry of the future, and also to convey to shipyards the need to build ships that are compatible with our infrastructure and the environment, finally creating ‘European class cruises’.

To achieve this, Musolino said, “we plan to organise a seminar-meeting in Venice shortly to discuss possible organisational, technological and operational solutions in an open and frank manner in order to preserve such an important industry for our economies, and at the same time to protect the fragility of our historic cities and their natural environment”.

–IANS/AKI

