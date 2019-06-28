European Union Film Festival begins in Delhi

New Delhi, June 29 (IANS) The Delhi schedule of the 24th edition of European Union Film Festival (EUFF) kicked off on Friday with an aim to exhibit European cinematic talent among the Indian audience.

Organised by the Delegation of the European Union and embassies of EU Member States in partnership with Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India in Delhi, the gala commenced with the screening of the Belgium movie “King of the Belgians” at India Habitat Centre here.

Directed by Peter Brosens and Jessica Woodworth, “King of the Belgians” is a mockumentary road movie in which a dormant king gets lost in the Balkans and awakens to the real world.

EUFF was inaugurated by Raimund Magis, Charge d’Affaires, Delegation of the European Union to India, and Stijn Mols, Deputy Head of Mission, Embassy of the Kingdom of Belgium, India.

Talking about the festival, Magis told IANS: “I believe the Indian audience will appreciate the European films as it’s a great way for them to know about the culture, history and tradition about the far away countries.

“People here will relate to the films. Also, it’s an interesting way to learn more about how human emotions are being received in the other parts of the world.”

The movie extravaganza is currently running in Delhi and Chennai.

Later it will travel to Goa, Pune, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Kozhikode till September.

According to Magis, film festivals play a vital link in the chain of global cultural exchange between different nations.

“Cinema is like a window which allows people to try out new things. It’s also an opportunity to not only know about the culture of other place, but also about what’s happening socially or politically there. It’s a fantastic way to get deeper understanding of diversity.”

“Styx” (Austria), “Rosemarie” ( Cyprus), “Hope” (France), “Drive me Home” (Italy), “Diamantino” (Portugal), “Beside Me” (Romania) and “#Female Pleasure” (Switzerland) are some of the movies from 22 European countries, which will be showcased at the film festival.

Asked if Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) suggested any cuts in the European films before their screening in India, Magis laughed and said: “The films have been passed through the Indian censorship board without any cuts. In fact, after the screening of these movies, I had a fun discussion with the members of CBFC.

“They complimented me about the movies and started asking me questions about the European films.They were happy with all of these films.”

EUFF will run in Delhi till July 7.

–IANS

