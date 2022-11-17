SCI-TECHWORLD

Europe’s competition chief slams Musk for Blue with verification

NewsWire
0
0

Europe’s competition chief has said that Elon Musk’s idea for a subscription model to pay for Twitter’s sought-after blue with verification is “completely flawed”.

aceIf you have imposter accounts, of course, I think your business model is fundamentally flawed,” Margrethe Vestager, executive vice president of the European Commission, told CNBC on Wednesday.

“If you are to pay to be vetted and to be certified as being who you are and everyone can be you. I think that business model simply is completely flawed,” she added.

Twitter introduced its $8/month Blue subscription service, which allows users to access the platform’s coveted blue check, a tool formerly used to confirm the identities of journalists, lawmakers, and other public people.

Musk on Wednesday announced that the service would relaunch on November 29.

The feature was paused after a wave of users impersonated verified accounts.

Moreover, Musk has been urged by a number of European officials to abide by European laws, according to the report.

In order to combat disinformation and protect user privacy, the EU has recently strengthened its legal framework in recent years.

Vestager said the revised policy will make it easier to monitor Big Tech developments, including Musk’s changes at Twitter, but she denied that her team is on a collision course with the firm’s chief executive.

“We are never on a collision course with anyone because we consider ourselves a mountain,” she added.

20221117-120204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Raj Subramaniam joins growing list of Indian-origin CEOs

    Can CRISPR technology be applied to Covid-19 diagnostics?

    Ola laying off 500 employees from its software verticals: Report

    Google Play rolls out ‘Offers’ tab to display deals on games,...