Europe’s competition chief has said that Elon Musk’s idea for a subscription model to pay for Twitter’s sought-after blue with verification is “completely flawed”.

aceIf you have imposter accounts, of course, I think your business model is fundamentally flawed,” Margrethe Vestager, executive vice president of the European Commission, told CNBC on Wednesday.

“If you are to pay to be vetted and to be certified as being who you are and everyone can be you. I think that business model simply is completely flawed,” she added.

Twitter introduced its $8/month Blue subscription service, which allows users to access the platform’s coveted blue check, a tool formerly used to confirm the identities of journalists, lawmakers, and other public people.

Musk on Wednesday announced that the service would relaunch on November 29.

The feature was paused after a wave of users impersonated verified accounts.

Moreover, Musk has been urged by a number of European officials to abide by European laws, according to the report.

In order to combat disinformation and protect user privacy, the EU has recently strengthened its legal framework in recent years.

Vestager said the revised policy will make it easier to monitor Big Tech developments, including Musk’s changes at Twitter, but she denied that her team is on a collision course with the firm’s chief executive.

“We are never on a collision course with anyone because we consider ourselves a mountain,” she added.

20221117-120204