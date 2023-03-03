WORLD

Eurozone inflation softens in Feb

NewsWire
0
0

The eurozone’s annual inflation rate is projected to fall to 8.5 per cent in February from 8.6 per cent in January, the European Union’s (EU) statistical office said in a preliminary estimate.

According to Eurostat, energy price rises slowed to 13.7 per cent last month from 18.9 per cent in January, reports Xinhua news agency.

Food, tobacco and alcohol prices rose by 15 per cent year-on-year for February, compared to 14.1 per cent the previous month.

Non-energy industrial goods and services prices were also increasing.

The annual inflation rate for non-energy industrial goods is projected to reach 6.8 per cent in February, compared to 6.7 per cent in January.

The respective figures for services are 4.8 per cent in February and 4.4 per cent in January.

The cost of energy has been the main driver of inflation in the eurozone since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine.

Energy prices peaked in October 2022 at a record 41.5 per cent. In February this year, the year-on-year increase is projected to be 13.7 per cent.

The Baltic countries are projected to record the highest annual inflation rates last month, with 20.1 per cent for Latvia, 17.8 per cent for Estonia and 17.2 per cent for Lithuania.

Countries with the lowest year-on-year inflation in February include Belgium with 5.5 per cent, Spain with 6.1 per cent and Greece with 6.5 per cent.

“The February reading is a clear setback,” commented Bert Colijn, senior economist for the eurozone at ING.

“Forward-looking indicators show that the declining trend in inflation is set to continue… Energy inflation is set to turn negative soon, possibly already in March. But the question is how fast other price categories will see declines and if inflation proves to be stickier than expected,” he said.

Food prices should continue to rise, but over the course of the year the increase should slow down, according to Colijn.

20230303-091803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Overall situation in N.Ethiopia generally calm but unpredictable: UN

    TikTok owner ByteDance ‘scraped’ content from Instagram, Snapchat

    Ukraine spends $10bn a month on conflict with Russia

    Aus to open borders to int’l students, skilled workers from Dec