EU’s attitude towards Turkey ‘far from constructive’: Erdogan

Budapest, Nov 8 (IANS) Criticising the European Union for failing to give Turkey the promised money to hold back the flow of refugees, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that the bloc’s attitude towards Ankara is “far from constructive,”

“Recently, the EU’s attitude toward our country has been far from constructive,” Xinhua quoted Erdogan as saying during a joint press conference with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban here on Thursday.

“Some 3.6 million Arabs and nearly 300,000 Kurdish refugees are currently in Turkey, and many of them want to move on to Europe,” he warned, adding that “due to the cooperation we have stopped the crowd so far”.

The Turkish President said he highly appreciates that Hungary has always supported his country’s accession to the EU.

Orban said it is not possible to stop the flow of migrants to Europe without Turkey.

“Hungary’s foreign policy is based on the assumption that migration to the EU cannot be stopped without Turkey. As a result, Hungary is a strategic partner for Turkey, which has already stopped 350,000 illegal migrants this year alone,” he said.

Since 2013, Orban and Erdogan have been meeting on an annual basis to discuss security issues — both countries are NATO members — and to assess the development of economic and cultural ties.

