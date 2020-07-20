EV charging plaza to make e-mobility convenient: EESL

New Delhi, July 20 (IANS) Union Power Minister R.K. Singh on Monday said that EV (electric vehicle) charging plaza is a new avenue for making e-mobility ubiquitous and convenient in India.

The Minister for Power, New and Renewable Energy was speaking after inaugurating India’s first public EV charging plaza at Chelmsford Club in New Delhi.

“Such innovative initiatives are imperative for the creation of a robust e-mobility ecosystem in the country,” Singh said.

The power PSU-backed EESL has established the first of its kind public EV Charging Plaza in central Delhi.

Accordingly, this plaza will host 5 Electric Vehicle Chargers of different specifications.

Presently, EESL is spearheading the EV ecosystem development in India by undertaking demand aggregation for procuring EVs and identifying innovative business models for implementation of PCS.

Speaking at the inauguration event of Sanjiv Nandan Sahai, Secretary, Ministry of Power said: “The charging plaza, with its compatibility with a wide range of electric vehicles will greatly spur e-mobility adoption. This would make EV charging hassle free and convenient for the consumers, thereby making e-mobility adoption an attractive proposition.”

Besides the charging plaza, the minister launched ‘Retrofit of Air-conditioning to improve Indoor Air Quality for Safety and Efficiency’ (RAISE) national programme.

“Poor air quality has been a concern in India for quite some time and has become more important in light of the Covid pandemic,” the ministry said.

“As people return to their offices and public spaces, maintaining good indoor air quality is essential for occupant comfort, well-being, productivity and the overall public health.”

In this context, EESL undertook a retrofit of its office air-conditioning and ventilation system.

“This is a part of the larger initiative of RAISE developed for healthy and energy efficient buildings, in partnership with a U.S. Agency for International Development’s (USAID) MAITREE programme. EESL’s corporate office in Scope Complex has been taken up as a pilot for this initiative,” the statement said.

“The pilot focuses on improving indoor air quality (IAQ), thermal comfort, and energy efficiency (EE) in EESL office’s air conditioning system.”

As per EESL, the pilot project has shown encouraging results with about 80 per cent improvement in air quality parameters with almost no implementation hassles.

“Considering employees’ occupational health and safety is paramount in any workplace amidst the COVID-19 scenario, EESL is keen to provide such solutions across the country with standardisation and demand aggregation approach,” the statement said.

