SCI-TECHWORLD

EV firm Rivian to lay off 6% of its workforce

NewsWire
0
0

With an aim to cut costs, electric car maker Rivian is laying off 6 per cent of its workforce, the media reported.

As reported by Reuters, Rivian’s chief executive RJ Scaringe announced the lay-offs in an email to employees, stating that the firm is focusing resources on increasing vehicle manufacturing and achieving profitability.

Despite a massive initial public offering in November 2021, the price of Rivian’s shares has dropped by about 90 per cent as of Tuesday’s closure.

“We must focus our resources on ramp and our path to profitability,” Scaringe wrote in the email.

He also apologised to employees for the necessity of the cuts, the report mentioned.

In July last year, the electric car maker had confirmed to lay off around 6 per cent of its 14,000 employees, or around 800 people, to ramp up future versions of its electric vehicles.

In an email, spokesperson Amy Mast had said that the company made the decision to speed up development on future versions of its electric trucks and SUVs.

20230202-095602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Over 54 mn users’ data at risk via 3 popular email...

    Samsung’s next tablet lineup may offer a 14.6-inch ‘Ultra’ model with...

    PayPal shuts down services in Russia

    Uber supports Live Activities feature on iPhone