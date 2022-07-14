Leading commercial electric vehicle manufacturer PMI Electro Mobility Solutions on Thursday said that it will have 900 electric buses plying on Indian roads by December 2022. The company said it will make PMI Electro one of the largest electric bus fleet operators in the country, banking upon indigenous manufacturing technology and on-time deliveries.

“We have been aggressively bidding for tenders floated by state transport undertakings and have received several LoAs from various states,” Manvi Jain, Head of Corporate Affairs, at PMI Electro Mobility told IANS.

“But at PMI, our aim is not to just win tenders but also to ensure timely deliveries. We are one of the leaders when it comes to delivering electric vehicles and emerged as the second best brand in delivering electric buses in India between April and June 2022,” Jain added. Currently, the electric commercial vehicle manufacturer has close to 603 electric buses operating in India. This statement comes close on the heels of PMI’s announcement of receiving an LoA from the Rajkot Municipal Transport Corporation for providing 100 electric buses and operating them for 10 years.

PMI has emerged as one of the fastest-growing electric bus manufacturers in the country and took the second spot in delivering electric buses in the first quarter of FY 2022-23 with 126 deliveries. PMI Electro Mobility has a production plant in Dharuhera, Haryana. This plant, according to the company, has an annual production capacity of 1,500 electric buses. However, the company plans to scale up its manufacturing and is in the process of setting up a new production facility in Pune with an investment of around Rs 300 crore. It is a 35-acre plant located at Chakan and will have an annual production capacity of 2,500 units.

PMI Electro Mobility operates and maintains electric buses in over 20 cities in India. Their buses offer a range of around 200 km per charge and can be charged in around 30 minutes using a DC fast charger. PMI electric buses come equipped with several features such as CCTV cameras, a real-time monitoring system, air suspension, and many more.

