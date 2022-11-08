BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

EV rates will come down once lithium batteries are manufactured in India: Goa Minister

Goa’s Power Minister Sudin Dhavalikar said on Tuesday that once lithium batteries are manufactured in India, the rate of electrical vehicles (EVs) will come down to half compared to the present prices.

Dhavalikar, after disbursing subsidy to owners of EVs here, said that a tender will be floated for the installation of charging stations within the next two weeks.

He said that once the charging stations are set up, people will find it easy to charge any type of vehicles.

“Lithium batteries are not manufactured in India. When the batteries will be manufactured here, the rates of EVs would come down,” Dhavalikar said.

According to the minister, initially when mobile phones were imported from other countries, their cost was high. But the rates fell after they were manufactured in the country.

“Once lithium batteries are manufactured in India, the price of EVs will come down from Rs 30 lakh to Rs 16 lakh,” he said.

