Eva Longoria says 'Desperate Housewives' would be cancelled today for its controversial themes

‘Desperate Housewives’ star Eva Longoria says the long-running TV hit show would be cancelled in this era for its racy and controversial themes.

As per Deadline, Longoria, 48, told Entertainment Tonight that the show had story lines that would cause outrage today.

Longoria played Gabrielle Solis, an ex-model in an unhappy marriage, in the show.

“I don’t know if we could do the show today,” she said. “I think we’d get cancelled. I mean, not cancelled on TV, but like cancelled in culture, because it was so groundbreaking. We said and did so many things that were shocking at the time.”

Despite that, Longoria said she wouldn’t mind a reboot. “I’d be the first one to sign up. I’d probably be the only one.”

Longoria was part of the ensemble that included Teri Hatcher (Susan Mayer), Felicity Huffman (Lynette Scavo) and Marcia Cross (Bree van de Kamp) in the show.

In another report by People, Longoria told host Andy Cohen of the show ‘Watch What Happens Live’, that she hasn’t quite let go of her character in ‘Desperate Housewives’. “I miss Gabby,” she said.

“Gabby would be an influencer, for sure. She’d be an Instagrammer,” the actress revealed, when asked where she thought her character would be today, more than 10 years after the series wrapped.

She shared that the cast worked hard during the show’s eight seasons.

“Back in the day, we used to shoot 24 episodes a season, and we did that for eight years,” Longoria said. “We fully mined those characters – none of this six-episodes-a-season s—.”

Longoria was catapulted into superstardom when she scored a lead role as Solis, a former-model-turned-housewife who begins an affair with her gardener — played by Jesse Metcalfe — when she grows frustrated in her marriage.

Following the end of ‘Desperate Housewives’, Longoria turned her sights to producing and directing, doing so on shows like ‘Devious Maids’, ‘Jane the Virgin’ and ‘Black-ish’.

The actress recently reunited with Metcalfe, 44, at the premiere of ‘Flamin’ Hot’, which marks her feature-film directorial debut.

On Thursday night, President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden hosted Longoria in the South Lawn of the White House for a screening of the film.

