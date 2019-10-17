Eva Mendes: Motherhood is a job

Los Angeles, Oct 19 (IANS) Actress Eva Mendes says motherhood is like a “job”, because she has to use the same skills as a chauffeur, chef, and personal assistant.

The 45-year-old actress has Esmeralda, five, and Amada, three, with her husband Ryan Gosling, and has joked that her kids are “not grateful” for all the work she does, which sees her use the skills of various other occupations, including a chauffeur and a chef, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“Nobody told me it was really going to be a job, and a job I would need an incredible amount of skill for. (I’m) a chauffeur, a cook, a personal assistant to an abusive boss. They’re not grateful. Any other profession you would need to pass a test, but the only test I had to pass was a pregnancy test. That doesn’t seem fair,” Mendes said during an appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show”.

Although she has so much to do for her children every day, the “Hitch” star says the hardest part of parenting is needing to carry snacks with her wherever she goes.

She added: “The hardest part (of parenting) hands down is the amount of snacks I have to carry with me all day long, and the variety. They like something different so you need to keep it fresh, especially on long car rides. Those are the worst. Even going to the market, I need to take food in the car to go (there).”

She said that she and Gosling, 38, can be “very controlling” as parents, and are currently trying to get their daughters to rethink their Halloween costumes in time for the celebration on October 31.

–IANS

