The Special Cell of Delhi Police has arrested a member of an inter-state gang of robbers, who was evading arrest for the past two-and-a-half years in an armed robbery case, an official said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Mashroof alias Mashroor, had a long history of committing crime for more than 11 years. He was previously involved in five criminal cases, including armed robbery in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell), Pramod Kushwah, said, “On September 19, a specific information was received that Mashroof will be in the Sarai Kale Khan area at about 7 pm to meet one of his associates for planning a robbery in Delhi,” the DCP said.

Acting on the tip-off, a trap was laid around the IGL pump in Sarai Kale Khan from where the accused was nabbed. During his search, one semi-automatic pistol and four live cartridges were recovered from his possession.

Kushwah said that in 2011, Mashroof along with his associates had committed an armed robbery of Rs 2.5 lakh in Hasanpur, Uttar Pradseh.

He was arrested in this case in 2011 and was booked under the Gangster Act. He was released on bail after one year.

“Thereafter, he along with his associates robbed Rs 10 lakh from a collection agent at gunpoint in Delhi’s Seelampur in February 2015 before robbing Rs 9.5 lakh from a man in New Usmanpur in March.

“He was arrested the same year and was released on bail after four years in 2019. However, he jumped the bail period and was absconding since then,” the officer said.

20220923-205003