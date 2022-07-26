The Enforcement Directorate has moved the Delhi High Court seeking directions that the medical examination of Delhi Minister Satyender Jain, who is presently in judicial custody in an alleged corruption case, be done at an independent hospital instead of the city government run Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital.

Jain is admitted in the LNJP as he complained of medical issues.

Challenging the July 6 and July 19 orders passed by the Special Judge rejecting its prayer, the ED sought the medical evaluation of Jain to be done at hospitals like AIIMS, RML, or Safdarjung Hospital, instead of the present health facility.

Though the plea was listed before Justice Yogesh Khanna on Tuesday, the proceedings were not done.

The ED, in its plea, levelled serious allegations as on June 27, the Investigating Officer (IO) in the corruption case visited LNJP Hospital in connection with the crime. However, the official found that Jain was sleeping on the bed without any cannula on his hand and even the multipara patient monitor was switched off and he was not being monitored by any medical instrument.

His wife was present in the room, the ED stated.

It added, “When the IO reached the room, the respondent immediately wore the oxygen mask, the BP apparatus belt, and the monitor was switched on. It was under these suspicious circumstances and the fact that prima facie the condition of the respondent was not such which required hospitalisation, an application was preferred (before the trial court) seeking a direction that he may be admitted to any independent hospital like the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital or AIIMS Hospital at New Delhi for an independent evaluation of his health.”

On June 27, a special CBI court extended the judicial custody of Satyendar Jain — arrested in connection with an alleged money laundering case, by 14 days.

The CBI has accused Jain, his wife and others of offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act. On March 31, the ED provisionally attached immovable properties worth Rs 4.81 crore belonging to companies beneficially owned and controlled by the minister.

On June 6, the ED conducted raids at multiple locations belonging to Jain, his wife and his accomplices, who had either directly or indirectly assisted him or participated in the processes of money laundering. The recovery of Rs 2.85 crore in cash and 133 gold coins weighing 1.80 kg was made during the raid.

20220726-202804