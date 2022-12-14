Actor Evan Peters initially had a hard time accepting the role of Jeffrey Dahmer.

The 35-year-old actor plays the notorious serial killer, who was convicted of murdering 17 men between 1978 and 1991,in the Netflix series ‘Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ and revealed that he went “back and forth” before deciding he was “up for the challenge”, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“It was a real struggle. I was really thinking about it and trying to process it. I went back and forth a lot. I knew that you’re an incredible support system and I trust you and there’s an honesty there,” he said during a chat with showrunner Ryan Murphy.

“I knew that, with the goal in mind of finishing this thing as strong as I started it, that you would create a great safety net. If I fell down, I could get back up and we could finish this thing. I was up for the challenge.”

The ‘American Horror Story’ star, who now wants to move on to a “lighter” role for his next project, went on to add that he “didn’t have an appetite” for the first few episodes of the 1–part series after cutting out carbs and sugar in a bid to lose 15 pounds but found himself working out halfway through the shoot to reflect what Jeffrey would have looked like in prison.

He told Variety: “I didn’t really have an appetite during the early stages of shooting. Then I was working out for episode 3 when Dahmer gets into working out and gained about 20 pounds for the end in prison to show how he looked then.

“I’m going to take a little break from darker roles and explore the light. It would be interesting to me to play something that is a little closer to home, a little more mundane and to explore the details of those kinds of experiences.”

