Evangeline Lilly longs to fondle King Charles’ ear lobes

Actress Evangeline Lilly has confessed that she has a strange obsession with touching people’s ears, with a liking for low-hanging lobes belonging to elderly aristocratic Englishmen – indicating the 74-year-old British monarch, King Charles III.

During an appearance on ‘The Jonathan Ross Show’, Evangeline explained: “The best lobes in the world are really old English gentlemen’s. They hang way down … I’d go for those (King Charles’ ear lobes) in a minute! Come on! I would.”

However, the actress is adamant her fascination with ears is not a fetish, reports female first.co.uk.

She added: “I like the meat of the lobe. I just like to fondle it. It’s not sexual.”

During the interview, Lilly is also said to an embarrassing blunder when working with Michelle Pfeiffer and Michael Douglas on the ‘Ant-Man’ movies after labelling them both “GILFs”.

She explained: “There was this day on set, we were doing a scene in a restaurant and we were in a waiting room, so they filmed the waiting room with extras and there were children. I turned to Michael and Michelle and I said: ‘You know, you guys are real GILFs.’

“Michael had no idea. He said: ‘What’s a GILF?’ Instead of being cool about it, in front of a room full of children I went: “‘It’s a grandpa I’d like to f***’.”

“And then immediately realised I’d told Michael Douglas I’d like to f*** him, which is not what you should say in front of a bunch of kids, oops!”

20230225-110802

