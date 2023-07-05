INDIA

Eve-teaser who teased foreign woman in Rajasthan is teacher, arrested

The man, who touched a foreign woman inappropriately and teased her, has been arrested from Rajasthan’s Bikaner, said police on Wednesday, adding that he was a teacher.

Police officials said that he is not an auto-rickshaw driver as was said earlier but a professor in a private college.

The accused was from Okha town of Bikaner and has been identified as Kuldeep Singh Sisodiya.

He was appointed as an English teacher two days ago in a private college. He has a double MA in English and was in Jaipur searching for a job. Here he found this tourist and started talking to her and also touched her inappropriately.

As the video went viral, he rushed back to Nokha and got his mustaches cleaned so that he was not identified. However, the Jaipur police caught him after getting a tip.

Police have seized the cap and T-shirt he was wearing in the video. DCP Yogesh Goyal said that the woman tourist in the video is from England. She stayed in a hotel near Sindhi Camp. The information was furnished from documents collected from the hotel, he added.

