In the past three-four decades, the possibility of sighting an ‘obese’ person on the roads or at workplaces has nearly doubled, and most people stare at them strangely with the usual jibes ‘fatso-fatty’, ‘motu-moti’ or ‘jaadu-jaadi’.

Luckily for these overweight people, modern science has now recognised ‘obesity’ as a life-style disease that can affect anyone from the middle to the upper-middle classes of society, in any age group.

Dr. Sushil Kharat, senior bariatric surgeon, Laparo Obeso Centre, Pune, said that obesity usually comes with company — of various other diseases — that can make life miserable for the patient and at times can be fatal, if not treated properly in time.

“Contrary to perceptions, obesity is not community-specific or related to any particular Indian community, though the incidence is higher among Gujaratis and Rajasthanis,” Kharat said.

This is owing to the diet which is rich in fat with ghee-oil-sugar, plus the tendency to munch on junk foods with all the unhealthy saturated fats, along with a sedentary lifestyle.

“Though there is no scientific data available, we have found that obesity is higher among people of Gujarat-Rajasthan, and middle and upper-middle classes of the society,” said Kharat.

He referred to the trend seen a few decades ago, when the so-called ‘fatsos’ around did not seem to have any other co-morbidities and apparently enjoyed an active, healthy though a heavyweight life — akin to the lovable comic character, Obelix.

“But, even they suffered from obesity, and later on in life could develop other problems related to the heart, diabetes, bones, etc.,” he pointed out.

Emphasising that obesity is a disease that can be treated, Kharat said even the IRDA has recognised it, so it is now permitting and covering certain forms of treatment including surgeries, pertaining to this condition.

In the modern era, though obesity has been reported from toddlers to senior citizens, the 20-50 age group comprises the major chunk who suffer from and need treatment for this gross malady.

“While we have seen more or less equal incidence among the genders, it seems to be marginally higher among women, owing to various issues, and timely treatment is a must to avoid more complications in the long run,” Kharat cautioned.

Obese girls or women can suffer in many ways including bone problems, disturbed menstrual cycles, hormonal issues, which in turn can result in infertility unless treated, besides psychological challenges.

Though modern treatment is complex and multi-pronged ranging from pills, capsules to surgeries of various kinds depending on the patients, fortunately, it is also giving long-lasting and nearly permanent results to those suffering from obesity.

“The complete treatment cost can range around Rs 500,000 and the outcome is definitely long-lasting, though not permanent, if the patient discards compliance and discipline to maintain his/her new slim self,” Kharat said.

As a message, the bariatric surgeon suggests that all, particularly the youth and middle-aged people, should maintain a healthy lifestyle, eat a balanced diet, include a lot of daily physical activity and most importantly, “trash all types of junk food to keep that bulge on the waistline under control”.

