ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Even ‘Dr Strange 2’ made nearly 3 times more money than ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ on first day

NewsWire
0
0

The much-hyped Akshay Kumar-starrer, ‘Samrat Prithviraj’, had an unimpressive opening day, its box-office collections adding up to Rs 10.6 crore.

The Yash Raj Films production ranks No. 7 among this year’s big Hindi releases, below another Akshay Kumar film, ‘Bachchan Pandey’, and barely above Alia Bhatt’s woman-centric virtuoso act, ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’.

This year so far has clearly belonged to films dubbed in Hindi, the chart-toppers being ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ (Rs 53.95 crore), followed by Marvel’s ‘Dr Strange in Multiverse of Madness’ (Rs 28.35 crore) — the figures tell us that even Benedict Cumberbatch has a greater drawing power — and ‘RRR’ (Rs 20.07 crore).

Even the second edition of the old Akshay Kumar hit supernatural comedy, ‘Bhool Bhulaiya’, with Kartik Aaryan playing the lead character, is two notches above ‘Samrat Prithviraj’, at Rs 14.11 crore.

In the words of the trade website, www.bollywoodmoviereviewz.com, considering the subject, ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ had a “very weak trailer” and “lacks the grandeur needed for historical movies”, which is seen in Bhansali productions, or in ‘RRR’.

“It has opened purely on Akshay Kumar’s star power and will depend on the audience’s word of mouth for growth,” the website added. The film has been released on 3,750 screens across India in Hindi and 200 screens in Tamil and Telugu and 1,200 screens in overseas territories.

Worldwide, these numbers add up to 4,950 screens, according to the website, which makes it a humongus opening. ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ was produced at a cost of Rs 300 crore.

‘Samrat Prithviraj’, notes www.bollywoodmoviereviewz.com, has been sold to Amazon Prime Video as a part of a Rs 250-crore four-film deal with Yash Raj Films. To quote the website, “Two of the four films — ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ and ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ — have flopped, leaving the streamer to handle the loss.”

20220604-155202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kriti Sanon opens up about weight gain in ‘Mimi’

    Gauahar Khan issued Non Cooperation Directive by FWICE

    Said yes to ‘Quran’ immediately: Salim Diwan

    Anshuman Jha starts shooting for his directorial debut ‘Lord Curzon Ki...