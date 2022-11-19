INDIA

Even govt to be held accountable for breach under Data Protection Bill: Sources

NewsWire
0
0

In case of a data breach, even the government would be held accountable as per the provisions of the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, highly-placed sources said.

The government had on Friday released the draft of the proposed Bill for public comments.

Sources informed that the Bill will cover aspects related to digital data and will hold those entities accountable which are monetising data.

In case of data breach, even the government won’t be exempted, the source said.

The draft legislation has exempted certain entities notified as data fiduciaries by the government from various compliances, including sharing details for the purpose of data collection.

It has also proposed a penalty of up to Rs 500 crore in case data fiduciaries or entities processing data on their behalf violate any provisions of the Bill.

20221119-194401

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    By ignoring Chinese incursion govt betraying India: Rahul Gandhi

    Deceased IAF corporal’s family cries foul play, demands probe

    BJP’s list for UP Council polls includes turncoats

    18-year-old woman found dead on Goa Beach