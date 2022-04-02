Pakistan’s Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed revealed on Saturday that even if the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan succeeds, the premier will continue to hold office until a new leader is sworn-in, Dawn reported.

At a media talk in Islamabad, he referred to Article 94 of the Constitution — related to the Prime Minister continuing in office — which states, “The President may ask the Prime Minister to continue to hold office until his successor enters upon the office of Prime Minister.”

Rashid pointed out that the Constitution is silent on how long the process of electing a new leader of the Lower House should take after a no-trust vote succeeds.

The opposition has tabled a no-trust motion against Khan in the National Assembly, the voting on which is expected to take place on Sunday.

Rasheed termed the no-confidence move as a “foreign conspiracy” and accused the opposition of being a part of it.

“They should be charged for treason,” he demanded.

He also proposed three options to counter the motion. “First and foremost, the establishment should intervene and call for early elections immediately either after Ramadan or Haj.”

The next option, the minister said, is that the three main parties — PML-N, PPP and JUI-F — that moved the motion should be banned and an inquiry should be initiated against them, Dawn reported.

Rasheed’s third option is an advice to PTI members: “Resign from all the assemblies.”

He said that politics in the country is changing every second, as he reiterated his support for Imran Khan.

