SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Even if no-trust motion succeeds, Imran will hold office until new leader is sworn-in

NewsWire
0
0

Pakistan’s Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed revealed on Saturday that even if the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan succeeds, the premier will continue to hold office until a new leader is sworn-in, Dawn reported.

At a media talk in Islamabad, he referred to Article 94 of the Constitution — related to the Prime Minister continuing in office — which states, “The President may ask the Prime Minister to continue to hold office until his successor enters upon the office of Prime Minister.”

Rashid pointed out that the Constitution is silent on how long the process of electing a new leader of the Lower House should take after a no-trust vote succeeds.

The opposition has tabled a no-trust motion against Khan in the National Assembly, the voting on which is expected to take place on Sunday.

Rasheed termed the no-confidence move as a “foreign conspiracy” and accused the opposition of being a part of it.

“They should be charged for treason,” he demanded.

He also proposed three options to counter the motion. “First and foremost, the establishment should intervene and call for early elections immediately either after Ramadan or Haj.”

The next option, the minister said, is that the three main parties — PML-N, PPP and JUI-F — that moved the motion should be banned and an inquiry should be initiated against them, Dawn reported.

Rasheed’s third option is an advice to PTI members: “Resign from all the assemblies.”

He said that politics in the country is changing every second, as he reiterated his support for Imran Khan.

20220402-215403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Chaos from US Afghan drawdown unavoidable: Biden

    Pak SC orders immediate rebuilding of Hindu temple

    Nepal plunges into political crisis as China’s gambit flops

    UN mission asks Taliban to uphold rights of every Afghan