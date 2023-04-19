SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

‘Even though he did bowl to Bhuvi, I think Arjun showed tremendous confidence’

Mumbai Indians recorded a crucial 14-run win over the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the latter’s den in Match No. 25 of the 2023 IPL on Tuesday night.

Batting first, MI put up a challenging 192/5 with Cameron Green scoring 64 off 40 deliveries (6×4, 2×6), coupled with a strong outing from Tilak Varma (37 runs; 17b, 2×4, 4×6) and Ishan Kishan (38 runs, 31b, 3×4, 2×6).

Opener Mayank Agarwal led SRH’s chase with 48 runs (41b, 4×4, 1×6), but regular fall of wickets set the hosts back eventually. Meanwhile, pace bowler Arjun Tendulkar took his first IPL wicket, getting rid of Bhuvneshwar Kumar as SRH were bowled out for 178 in 19.5 overs.

Tendulkar’s wicket will be a cause for celebration in the famed Tendulkar household, with JioCinema IPL expert Prayan Ojha commenting on his bowling and discussing how happy Arjun’s father Sachin Tendulkar must be feeling.

“We have seen Sachin Tendulkar the player celebrate. Now it’s Sachin Tendulkar the father celebrating. This was a very important over to boost his self-confidence. Everyone says they saw him bowl yorkers, or as Zak bhai said, he swung the ball but executing the way he did in his second-ever match, it’s not easy. Even though he did bowl to Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, I think he showed tremendous confidence.”

Green, meanwhile, was awarded the Player of the Match. Parthiv Patel complimented the Aussie for living up to high expectations.

“Everyone knows what kind of player he is and today he put power behind his shots and played all over the field. If they bowled outside the off stump, he was reaching and hitting it. If it was coming straight, we got to see more shots. When the short ball came, we saw his pull shots. The way people talk about the level of player Cameron Green is, today’s performance let everyone know who he is. How much further he can rise from here and show consistency is going to be very important.”

Mumbai picked up their third consecutive win after a 0-2 start to the season. Patel spoke about the momentum MI is hoping to build. “If one team wins a game or two, they hope to stretch that momentum as much as possible. There will be a phase where they lose a game or two, so if you’re playing well, you’re going to keep trying to win as many games as possible.”

