ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Even today I enjoy theatre and wish to do live shows: Amit Antil

NewsWire
0
0

As March 27 is celebrated as World Theatre Day around the world, actor Amit Antil known for featuring in shows, like ‘Savdhaan India: India Fight Back’, ‘Kalash… Ek Vishwaas’ among others, remembers how being a theatre artist helped him to shape his acting career.

He says: “Before shooting for screen, I was into live performing in theatre. The stage help me to grow and polish my acting skills developing my personality. Even today I enjoy going to theatre and wish to do live shows. Before the evolution of the screen and films, people enjoyed drama as a source of entertainment.”

“Theatre is one among a medium to reflect our society and in various languages, it depicts culture, tradition which exist around the world. It is a day thus celebrated to preserve and promote dramas, which people enjoy even today.”

Amit, who started his career in entertainment industry after participating in reality TV show, ‘India’s Got Talent’ and will be next seen in upcoming Bollywood movies ‘Zufash’ and ‘Mujahid’ feels theatre helped him to learn the tricks to accomplish goals.

He adds: “I remember we use work together to meet rehearsal deadlines, master challenging scenes and develop a work of art in a limited timeframe. That is, we use teamwork to accomplish big goals. We also learn to set smaller goals for ourselves as individual performers.

“For instance, an artist might need to improve dance skills for one show, and work on delivering a moving monologue for another. Disappointing auditions are part of the process, but they motivate us to hone our skills and cultivate better goal-setting techniques.”

20220327-183801

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Salman Khan seen pulling Asim Riaz’s leg in ‘Bigg Boss 15’...

    ‘Moonfall’ director Roland Emmerich talks about inception of film

    Contestants will now play solo in ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ house

    Prabhu Deva’s 58th film, an action entertainer, is titled ‘Rekla’