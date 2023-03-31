INDIALIFESTYLE

Goa Agriculture Minister Ravi Naik on Friday advised the need of storing rainwater as in the coming future a war could take place due to scarcity of water.

Naik, speaking during the Assembly session, said that stored rainwater can be used for agriculture and horticulture purposes.

“Everywhere water shortage is taking place, there could be more scarcity. In future war can happen due to shortage of water,” Naik, the former Goa Chief Minister, said.

He added that if rainwater is stored in the state, then it can be exported to Arab countries and get petrol from them.

“We get a significant amount of rain in the state, which is not utilised. If we construct dams and store the water for agriculture and other purposes, it will help us. We can even export the water to Arab countries and bring fuel from them. We get around 126-inch rain. But this water goes to the sea, we can bring it in use by constructing dams,” Naik said.

